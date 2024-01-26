Sompo Holdings Chief Sakurada to Resign

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Sompo Holdings Inc. said Friday Chairman and CEO Kengo Sakurada will resign on March 31 to take the blame for the nonlife insurance group's responses to automobile insurance fraud at used car dealer Bigmotor Co.

Sompo Holdings President Mikio Okumura, 58, will succeed Sakurada, 67, as CEO on April 1.

The announcement came after the Financial Services Agency issued business improvement orders to the holding company and subsidiary Sompo Japan Insurance Inc. on Thursday regarding their responses to the wrongdoing by Bigmotor.

"I apologize from the bottom of my heart for causing great inconvenience and concern to customers and agents," Sakurada told a press conference on Friday. "As it's my responsibility to allow the group to move in a better direction as soon as possible, I will step down from all positions."

Sakurada served as chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, for four years through April 2023. He was the first nonlife industry official to head the business group.

