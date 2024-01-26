7 Key Abe Faction Members Escape Charges over Funds Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prosecutors decided Friday not to charge seven senior members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's largest faction over a high-profile political funds scandal.

The faction, once led by the late former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, is suspected of creating slush funds by kicking back fundraising party revenues that exceeded sales quotas set for each member.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office found it could not recognize collusion between the seven members, including former Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, and the faction's chief accountant, already indicted without arrest.

The seven also included former industry minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, former LDP parliamentary affairs leader Tsuyoshi Takagi, former LDP policy heads Koichi Hagiuda and Hakubun Shimomura and former education minister Ryu Shionoya, plus Hiroshige Seko, former LDP secretary-general in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament.

Former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, who previously led the faction, also escaped indictment.

