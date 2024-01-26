Foreign Workers in Japan Top 2 M. for First Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Foreign workers in Japan continued increasing to exceed two million for the first time in 2023, data from the Japanese labor ministry showed Friday.

As of the end of October, the number of workers from abroad in Japan stood at 2,048,675, up 12.4 pct from a year earlier and hitting a record high for 11 years in a row.

The growth was the biggest since the 13.6 pct in 2019, as economic activity is getting back on track in Japan after the government downgraded COVID-19 to a lower risk category of infectious disease in May 2023.

By nationality, the number of workers from Vietnam was the highest, at 518,364, up 12.1 pct, followed by workers from China, including Hong Kong and Macau, at 397,918, up 3.1 pct, and those from the Philippines, at 226,846, up 10.1 pct.

In terms of growth rate, Indonesia topped the list, at 56.0 pct, followed by Myanmar, at 49.9 pct.

