86 Pct of Job-Seeking Univ. Students in Japan Get Offers

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Informal job offers have been given to 86 pct of job-seeking university students in Japan who are set to graduate in March, the labor and education ministries said Friday.

The proportion as of Dec. 1 last year was up 1.6 percentage points from a year earlier to match the third-highest level on record, mainly reflecting serious personnel shortages.

The share of male students who secured informal job offers came to 85 pct, up 2.2 points, while that of female students inched up 0.7 point to 87.2 pct.

"Companies' hiring interest is strong, making it easier for students to secure job offers early," a labor ministry official said.

The job offer rate was up 2.3 points at 86.2 pct for those majoring in humanities and social sciences but down 1.3 points at 85.4 pct for science majors.

