3 Daihatsu Models Lose Type Approval for Mass Production

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s transport ministry on Friday revoked its type approval for three commercial vehicle models made by Daihatsu Motor Co. over the automaker’s fraudulent safety test scandal.

This is the third case of such approval being revoked, after similar revocations for Hino Motors Ltd. in 2022 and for Toyota Industries Corp. in 2023. Type approval is required for mass production.

The three models are the Gran Max, the Town Ace under the Toyota brand, and the Bongo under the Mazda Motor Corp. brand.

In December, Daihatsu reported to the ministry that it had found cheating in safety tests for all 28 models it was producing or developing in Japan. Including models that have been discontinued and sold overseas, the total number of models affected by the scandal was 64.

Through its on-site inspection of Daihatsu’s headquarters in the western Japan prefecture of Osaka, the ministry found a total of 156 cases of safety test fraud involving 46 models.

