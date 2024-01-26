Remaining LDP Factions Bleeding Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Two factions of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party are experiencing member defections as other factions have decided to disband in the wake of a high-profile political funds scandal involving LDP factions.

The two factions are led by LDP Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi and Vice President Taro Aso, respectively, and the leaders plan to continue their factions, whose officials have escaped criminal charges over the scandal.

On Friday, Masakazu Sekiguchi, who leads LDP lawmakers in the House of Councillors, said at a general meeting of LDP lawmakers in the Upper House that he and two other party executives in the Upper House will leave the Motegi faction.

At a meeting of the Aso faction the same day, former Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya revealed his intention to leave the faction.

The previous day, LDP election strategy chief Yuko Obuchi announced her departure from the Motegi faction. House of Councillors lawmaker Kazuhiko Aoki also plans to leave the faction.

