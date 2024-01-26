481,000 Vehicles with Denso Fuel Pumps to Be Recalled

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Five Japanese automakers reported to the transport ministry on Friday that they will recall a total of some 481,000 vehicles including motorcycles equipped with faulty fuel pumps made by Denso Corp. for free replacement.

The recall affects roughly 229,800 units of eight four-wheel models of Subaru Corp., including the XV crossover SUV, 146,700 units of 15 models of Mazda Motor Corp., 64,900 units of six models of Suzuki Motor Corp., 36,700 units of three models of Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and 3,400 units of three two-wheel models of Honda Motor Corp.

Those vehicles were made between June 2017 and December 2023.

In addition, the five companies plus motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor Corp. will replace the pumps shipped as replacement parts and installed in vehicles.

The latest moves take the cumulative number of mass production vehicles to be recalled due to the Denso pumps to some 4.3 million vehicles.

