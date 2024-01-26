Tokyo Metro May Go Public in FY 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments are aiming for the stock listing of Tokyo Metro Co. in fiscal 2024, which starts in April, by selling part of their holdings of shares in the subway operator, it was learned Friday.

They are the only Tokyo Metro shareholders, with the central government owning 53.4 pct of the firm's outstanding shares and the metropolitan government 46.6 pct. They plan to release a combined 50 pct stake in Tokyo Metro, informed sources said.

The national government plans to use its proceeds for reconstruction measures in areas hit by the March 2011 powerful earthquake and tsunami.

The Tokyo government's draft fiscal 2024 budget, announced Friday, includes about 3.6 billion yen for expenses related to the planned share sale. It will hold talks with the central government about details of the sale after the enactment of the budget, slated for late March, the sources said.

The two sides will decide a specific timing for the share release while monitoring stock market trends. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 stock average is moving at its highest levels in about 34 years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]