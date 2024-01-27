Yamaguchi Rushing to Prepare for Tourists after N.Y. Times Pick

Newsfrom Japan

Yamaguchi, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The western Japan city of Yamaguchi is scrambling to prepare for an expected influx of tourists after it was selected for The New York Times' list of "52 places to go in 2024."

The U.S. newspaper said the capital of the namesake prefecture is a "compact city" that offers "an assortment of experiences," citing a pottery kiln on the grounds of the Toshunji temple, chic and old-style coffee shops and shops that serve "oden" hot-pot dishes, as well as a nearby hot spring area. It also praised the "stunning" five-story pagoda at the Rurikoji temple, designated as a national treasure by the Japanese government.

"It describes my daily life," Yamaguchi Mayor Kazuki Ito said of the newspaper's depiction of the city. "It recognized the advantage of a regional city as a focus point."

The New York Times highlighted the fact that Yamaguchi does not suffer from the tourist crush seen in Kyoto, also in western Japan. Given that only 9,000 foreign tourists visited Yamaguchi in 2022, however, the city may not be fully ready to receive a flurry of visitors.

The city's tourist information center has only one translator, while Yamaguchi Station, the gateway to the city, does not have any stores or coin lockers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]