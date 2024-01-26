Police Question Man Believed to Be 1970s Bomber in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Police are questioning a man believed to be involved in a series of bombings that targeted companies in Japan in the 1970s, investigative sources said Friday.

According to the sources, a man hospitalized in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, claimed that he is Satoshi Kirishima, 70, who has been wanted in the serial bombing case for about half a century. The man is said to be suffering from terminal cancer.

After receiving the information, the Public Security Bureau of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department sent investigators to the hospital on Thursday. Police are rushing to confirm his identity through a DNA test.

Kirishima was a member of a radical group behind the 1974-1975 serial bombings.

He was put on the wanted list in May 1975 for allegedly planting and detonating a homemade bomb at the entrance of a building in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district on April 18 that year.

