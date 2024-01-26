Toyota Labor Union to Make Record Bonus Demand

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp.'s labor union plans to demand annual bonuses equivalent to 7.6 months' salary, its highest demand ever, in this year's "shunto" spring wage negotiations, informed sources said Friday.

The planned demand exceeds the current record demand by Toyota Motor Workers' Union, of about 7.2 months' salary in 2007. It reflects a record consolidated operating profit of 4.5 trillion yen projected by the Japanese auto giant for the year ending in March.

The Toyota union will also seek a substantial pay-scale increase to keep pace with inflation. It is likely to refrain from disclosing its specific demand, as it did last year.

The union will submit its demands to the management side on Feb. 14, after presenting them to union members on Monday and formally adopting them early next month.

In the 2023 shunto talks, the union demanded annual bonuses worth 6.7 months' salary and wage hikes ranging from 3,570 yen to 9,370 yen per month, depending on the type and grade of position. The company fully accepted the demands before the mid-March date when most companies gave responses.

