Rakugo Master Ordered to Pay Damages over Power Harassment

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Friday ordered rakugo storyteller Sanyutei Enka IV to pay 800,000 yen in damages over power harassment against a former pupil.

Bajaku Yoshiwara, who was studying the art of traditional Japanese storytelling under Sanyutei Enka IV at the time, sought 3 million yen in compensation in the lawsuit against his former master, claiming that he had been subject to assault and verbal abuse.

"Simply put, this is a case of power harassment involving the master-pupil relationship in the rakugo world," Presiding Judge Hiroki Morishita said, partially accepting the claims of the plaintiff.

According to the ruling, Bajaku became an apprentice of Enka in 2009 but was expelled as Enka's pupil in 2022.

Between 2013 and 2022, Enka called Bajaku to a sushi restaurant and punched him in the face, as well as making Bajaku kneel on the ground at the entrance of Enka's home and beat Bajaku on the head while screaming that he would be expelled as his pupil.

