Uber Japan to Enter Ride-Sharing Biz in April

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Uber Japan said Friday that it will launch in the Asian country in April ride-sharing services, in which people use their personal vehicles to offer paid rides.

The company, which operates taxi dispatching services in Japan, will allow users of its current ride-hailing app to use ride-sharing services, to be offered by partner taxi companies.

Uber Japan's new services will only be available in areas and during times deemed to face a shortage of taxis that will be decided by the central government shortly. The company aims to expand such services across Japan.

In December last year, the Japanese government decided to lift partially in April a ban on ride-sharing services, currently prohibited in principle under the road transportation law, on condition that taxi companies manage the services.

Taking this into account, Uber Japan started discussions with partner taxi companies aiming to introduce ride-sharing services. Details of the services will be decided later.

