Quake-Hit Noto Airport Reopens to Commercial Flights

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan., 27 (Jiji Press)--Noto Airport in Wajima in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa resumed accepting commercial flights Saturday, nearly a month after the region was hit by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake on New Year's Day.

All Nippon Airways plans to operate three round-trip flights a week between Tokyo's Haneda Airport and Noto Airport until the end of February.

On Saturday morning, an ANA flight from Tokyo's Haneda Airport arrived at Noto Airport, which had suffered cracks in its runway due to the quake.

Kumiko Sugita, 69, from Sukagawa in the northeastern Japan prefecture of Fukushima took the flight, worrying about her younger brother and his wife, who live in the Ishikawa town of Noto.

"I had been waiting for the airport to reopen soon," she said.

