Volunteers Get to Work in Areas Hit Hard by Jan. 1 Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Nanao, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Three municipalities in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa hit hard by the 7.6-magnitude earthquake on Jan. 1 started accepting disaster volunteers recruited from the general public on Saturday.

Around 80 volunteers got to work in the city of Nanao and the towns of Anamizu and Shika, with some moving damaged furniture out of houses and others scraping out mud.

While volunteer activities for supporting the operations of evacuation centers had already started in the Ishikawa capital of Kanazawa, it was the first time for volunteers to engage in assistance activities in areas seriously damaged by the temblor.

On Saturday in Nanao, where seismic activity of upper 6, second highest on the Japanese seismic intensity scale, was felt on New Year's Day, 17 volunteers worked in cold weather to carry muddy furniture and tatami mats out of houses and offered other forms of support.

"I felt anew (the seriousness of) the damage caused by the earthquake," said Yuki Kato, a 29-year-old corporate worker who joined the volunteering efforts from Tokyo. "I'll do what I can to the best of my ability."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]