Kamikawa Asks Argentine Foreign Min. to Visit Japan in March

Sao Paulo/Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa invited her Argentine counterpart, Diana Mondino, to make an official visit to Japan in March, during their telephone talks held Friday, according to the Argentine Foreign Ministry.

Mondino took office last month with the launch of Argentine President Javier Milei's administration.

In the telephone talks, Mondino said that there are more than 70 Japanese companies operating in Argentina in automobile, food and other fields, expressing her hope for further investment from Japan.

Also on Friday, Kamikawa held talks with Luxembourg's Vice Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel in person in Tokyo.

They shared the view that "the security of the Euro-Atlantic and the Indo-Pacific are inseparable," the Japanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

