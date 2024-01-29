Japan Likely Experiencing 10th Wave of COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan is likely to be experiencing the 10th wave of COVID-19 infections, as reported infection cases have increased for nine consecutive weeks, according to an infectious disease expert.

The spread is being driven by the highly contagious new variant JN.1. Norio Sugaya, visiting professor of infectious diseases at Keio University, has warned the public to take precautions.

In May last year, Japan lowered the status of COVID-19 under the infectious disease law to Class V, the same as seasonal influenza. The country also stopped counting all infected people and shifted to a monitoring method covering cases reported by about 5,000 chosen medical institutions nationwide.

According to the health ministry, the number of infected people reported per organization reached 12.23 in the week through Jan. 21, 1.4 times higher than the previous week. The expansion continued from late November last year.

In Ishikawa Prefecture, where many people are evacuated due to the Noto Peninsula earthquake Jan. 1 this year, the per-institution number stood at 14.33, also 1.4 times higher.

