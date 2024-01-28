Japan to Introduce Online Birth Registration System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is set to make it possible for parents to submit their children's birth registrations and certificates to local municipalities online through the Mynaportal website for holders of My Number personal identification cards.

The move is aimed at eliminating the need for parents to bring paper documents to municipal government counters, while reducing the administrative burden on municipalities.

The government plans to create a provisional system for online birth registration by this summer and introduce it in some areas ahead of others, aiming to launch the online registration system in full scale across the country in fiscal 2026 at the earliest.

By this summer, the government will implement necessary system renovations and revise related rules to allow birth reports to be submitted through the Mynaportal site.

Based on the country's family registration law, parents are currently asked to submit their children's birth notifications and certificates in writing to local municipalities within 14 days of childbirth. Municipalities manually input such information as children's names, dates of birth, addresses, heights and weights into the family registration system.

