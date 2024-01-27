2 Chinese Coast Guard Ships Enter Japanese Waters off Senkakus

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Two Chinese coast guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters off the Senkaku Islands in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, on Saturday.

As the Haijing ships tried to approach a Japanese fishing boat, a Japan Coast Guard patrol ship warned them to leave the waters while ensuring the safety of the Japanese vessel.

It was the first intrusion by Chinese official ships into Japanese waters off the islands since Jan. 11 and the third this year.

The two Chinese ships crossed into Japanese waters around 11:55 a.m. including from a point south of Uotsurijima in the Senkaku chain, according to the JCG's 11th regional headquarters in Naha, Okinawa's capital. They left the area around 6:10 p.m. to 6:20 p.m.

The Japanese-administered islands in the East China Sea are claimed by China, where they are known as Diaoyu.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]