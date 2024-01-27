Man Believed to Be 1970s Bomber Worked in Kanagawa Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--A man believed to be involved in a series of bombings that targeted companies in Japan in the 1970s worked at a building contractor in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, for at least several years before he was hospitalized in the prefecture, investigative sources said Saturday.

Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department suspects that the man, who claims to be Satoshi Kirishima, a 70-year-old suspect wanted in the serial bombing case for about half a century, may have led a life in Kanagawa.

Earlier this month, the man, accompanied by a colleague of his, visited a hospital in the city of Kamakura in Kanagawa. He is suffering from terminal cancer.

When he was hospitalized, he did not have with him a driver's license, a health insurance card or any other ID. Although the man was initially using a different name, he later called himself Satoshi Kirishima, saying, "I want to face the end with my real name."

The Public Security Bureau of the MPD is investigating details of the case, while rushing to confirm the man's identify through a DNA test.

