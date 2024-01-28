ICJ Order to Israel Should Be Observed in Good Faith: Kamikawa

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said in a statement Saturday that an order issued by the International Court of Justice to Israel to take measures to prevent genocide is "to be observed in good faith."

The order, issued over the continuing battle between the Israeli military and the Islamic militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip, "is legally binding on the parties to the dispute," Kamikawa said.

The minister also said the ICJ has not made a judgment on whether Israel is violating the Genocide Convention.

Japan will persistently and actively continue its diplomatic efforts toward calming down the situation as soon as possible, she said.

