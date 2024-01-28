Nago Mayor Conveys Residents' Concerns to Chief Cabinet Sec.

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Taketoyo Toguchi, mayor of the city of Nago in Okinawa Prefecture, southern Japan, on Sunday conveyed to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi Nago residents' concerns that the planned U.S. military base relocation to the city may cause traffic congestion and noise.

During his meeting with the chief cabinet secretary at a hotel in Naha, Okinawa's capital, the mayor said, "It's important to address residents' concerns and protect their lives."

Hayashi is visiting Okinawa for the first time since he assumed the post of chief cabinet secretary in December last year.

"We would like to hear local voices and reflect them in the government's efforts," Hayashi said.

The central government is working to relocate the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station, located in a heavily populated area in Ginowan in Okinawa, to the Henoko coastal district in Nago.

