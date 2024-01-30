Well Water Helps Reopening of Shops in Quake-Hit Japanese City

Newsfrom Japan

Nanao, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Shops such as a beauty salon and a supermarket in a central Japan city heavily damaged by the Jan. 1 major earthquake are using well water to resume operations.

People related to such shops are striving to help citizens return to normal life as much as possible at a time when many locals are still relying on emergency water supplies at gymnasiums and elementary schools as water outages continue in the city of Nanao in Ishikawa Prefecture.

The Real Hair Cutting You beauty salon restarted its shampoo service, for evacuees, Jan. 4, three days after the 7.6-magnitude New Year's Day quake, because its building suffered no major damage and its staff workers were safe.

At the start, the shop used a plastic bottle whose cap had a hole for a shower, with well water boiled in an electric kettle poured into the bottle. Later, the beauty salon resumed its normal services including haircuts around Jan. 14, after it acquired a simple shower system with an electric pump.

Noboru Ito, the 65-year-old head of the shop, goes to collect water from a well at a fish store about 200 meters away several times a day. While the well water helps the beauty salon's operations, Ito said, "I'm reminded that tap water is great."

