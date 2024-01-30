Loopholes Seen in LDP's Faction Reform Bid

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Some members of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party have raised doubts about how effective the party's political reform will be in breaking away from intraparty factions as vehicles for collecting funds.

In an interim report adopted Thursday, the LDP pledged to transform factions into groups focusing on policies rather than money and posts. But the report left loopholes open for funds collection by factions, leaving some LDP members wondering whether factions will actually change.

The LDP's position is that there is no clear definition of factions as party rules have no provision governing them. But Norihisa Tamura, executive acting chair of the LDP's Policy Research Council, said on television this month that there are "implicit requirements" for being an LDP faction.

First, a faction must be registered as a political organization. Second, a faction must have an office. Third, a member of a faction should not belong to any other faction, and fourth, a faction must be registered with the party.

The interim report does not call for prohibiting factions from meeting any of the four requirements.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]