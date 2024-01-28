Japan to Proceed with U.S. Base Relocation within Okinawa: Hayashi

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Jan. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Sunday the government will proceed with the planned U.S. military base relocation within the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa.

"In order to realize the full return of the (U.S. Marine Corps') Futenma air base (site in Ginowan, Okinawa, to the prefecture) as soon as possible, we'll move ahead with the work toward its relocation to the Henoko district" in Nago, another Okinawa city, Hayashi told reporters after meeting with Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki at the prefectural office in Naha, the capital of Okinawa, on Sunday afternoon.

During the meeting with Hayashi, Tamaki demanded that the central government immediately stop the ongoing landfill work related to the relocation project. The chief cabinet secretary clarified that the central government will not respond to the demand by saying that it will advance the relocation project.

Tamaki also asked the central government to hold dialogues with Okinawa in order to resolve the base relocation issue.

Hayashi told the governor that Tokyo will work on arranging a related task force meeting with Okinawa to discuss measures to reduce the burden of hosting U.S. bases on the prefecture.

