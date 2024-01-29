Japan Suspends Funding to UNRWA

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan has decided to suspend its funding to the U.N. body for Palestinian refugees following allegations of staff members' involvement in a massive attack on Israel, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman has said.

"Japan is extremely concerned about the alleged involvement of UNRWA staff members in the terror attack on Israel" by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year, Foreign Press Secretary Maki Kobayashi said in a statement Sunday, referring to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

"Japan has decided to suspend additional funding to UNRWA for the time being while UNRWA conducts an investigation into the matter and considers measures to address the allegations," she also said.

"Japan has been strongly urging UNRWA to conduct the investigation in a prompt and complete manner and to take appropriate measures, including strengthening governance within UNRWA, so that UNRWA can firmly fulfill the role it should play," the statement added.

The United States has said it will suspend its funding until details become available and the United Nations responds appropriately. Britain, Germany, Canada and Australia have also made similar announcements.

