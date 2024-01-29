Japan's Kishida Backs Guilt-by-Association System over Funds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday showed readiness to introduce a guilt-by-association system to hold lawmakers responsible for political funds control law breaches by their staff.

Kishida indicated his position during intensive deliberations at the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The deliberations took up a proposed revision of the political funds control law following a high-profile slush funds scandal involving fundraising parties by factions of Kishida's ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

He also mentioned a possible review of the management of policy activity expenses, which parties pay to their lawmakers without the need to disclose how the money was used.

Kishida said he has instructed senior LDP members to question people involved in the scandal, adding that external experts will join such sessions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]