North Korea Tests New Strategic Cruise Missiles: State Media

Seoul, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--North Korea test-fired new submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles in the Sea of Japan on Sunday, North Korean state media said Monday.

"The nuclear weaponization of the navy is an urgent task of the times and a core requirement for building the state nuclear strategic force," North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who guided the test firing, was quoted as saying by the Korean Central News Agency.

He was also briefed in detail on the construction of a nuclear submarine, according to the KCNA.

The KCNA said that two Pulhwasal-3-31 submarine-launched strategic cruise missiles flew for 7,421 seconds and 7,445 seconds, respectively, to hit an island target. North Korea first test-fired the new missile Wednesday.

Pyongyang appears to be aiming to acquire surprise attack capability with nuclear forces.

