Alleged 1970s Japanese Bomber Dies

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--A man who claimed to be a suspect involved in one of a series of bombings against companies in Japan in the 1970s died at a hospital Monday morning, investigative sources said.

The Public Security Bureau of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department plans to send papers on the man, who identified himself as Satoshi Kirishima, to public prosecutors on suspicion of violating the explosives control law even after his death, if it confirms his identify through a DNA test or other methods.

According to the sources, the man was suffering from terminal cancer and was admitted to the hospital in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, earlier this month.

He is believed to have used a different name initially. But he confessed he was Satoshi Kirishima after he realized his death was imminent, saying he wanted to use his real name in his last days.

He had been questioned by the Public Security Bureau since Thursday.

