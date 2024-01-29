Japanese Lunar Lander Resumes Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--A small unmanned Japanese probe that landed on the moon resumed operations after becoming able to recharge, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said Monday.

The Smart Lander for Investigating Moon, or SLIM, had been in a dormant state after its solar cells failed to generate power. It is believed that the direction of the sun has changed, making it possible for the probe's westward-facing solar panels to access sunlight.

JAXA said that communication with SLIM was restored around 11 p.m. Sunday. The agency reactivated the probe's spectroscopic camera and began detailed observation of the composition of rocks on the lunar surface.

SLIM touched down near the Shioli crater in Mare Nectaris, or the Sea of Nectar, to the south to the lunar equator in the early hours of Jan. 20.

It was Japan's first successful moon landing, making it the fifth country to do so. The probe achieved the world's first so-called pinpoint landing, touching down at a location within 100 meters of its target, on the moon.

