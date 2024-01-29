Min. Takaichi Calls for Osaka Expo Postponement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi has proposed to push back or scale down the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Monday.

According to Hayashi at a press conference, Takaichi told Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that postponement of the expo or reduction in its size should be considered if the event with swelling preparation costs hampers post-disaster reconstruction assistance for the earthquake-hit Noto Peninsula.

"What Takaichi meant is that there should be no disruptions to reconstruction," Hayashi said, denying disagreement among members of the Kishida cabinet over the policy of carrying out the world's fair.

He quickly added that he has heard nothing about material procurement for the expo creating obstacles to Noto reconstruction.

"I see no need to push back the expo opening date," Hayashi said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]