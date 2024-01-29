Japan Govt Mulling Dialogue Framework with Okinawa's Nago

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's central government is considering establishing a framework for direct dialogue with the Okinawa Prefecture city of Nago, to which the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station will be relocated, officials said Monday.

The central government hopes to win the trust of Nago residents through discussions on measures to dispel their concerns about traffic congestion and noise related to the relocation of the base, now in Okinawa's Ginowan, to the Henoko coastal area of Nago.

Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Shunichi Kuryu is expected to serve as head of the framework.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference Monday that central government agencies will address the concerns of Nago residents one by one.

On Sunday, Hayashi met with Nago Mayor Taketoyo Toguchi in the Okinawa capital of Naha.

