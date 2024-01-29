Toyosu Tourist Facility Shown to Press ahead of Thursday Opening

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--A tourist facility built next to Tokyo's Toyosu wholesale market was unveiled to the press Monday ahead of its grand opening on Thursday.

The opening of the Toyosu Senkyaku Banrai tourist facility is the last part of a project that relocated the former Tsukiji food market in the Japanese capital's Chuo Ward to the Toyosu district in Koto Ward in 2018.

The tourist facility, run by Manyo Club Co., is built on a site with an area of about 10,840 square meters. It comprises a shopping and restaurant building and a bathing building, and expects 2.6 million visitors annually.

The shopping building, Toyosu Jogai Edomae Ichiba, recreates the cityscape of the Edo period (1603-1867) and houses 65 stores. It includes the Toyosu Menuki Odori zone, featuring eateries which offer Edo-style sushi and "unagi" eels, and the Mekiki Yokocho zone, where visitors can enjoy fisheries selected by wholesalers.

The bathing building, Tokyo Toyosu Manyo Club, will operate around the clock and features an open-air bath facing Tokyo Bay, a foot bath garden with a view of the capital's waterfront area and a "ganbanyoku" bedrock sauna.

