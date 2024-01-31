"Go" Equipment Maker Keeps Ambition to Go Global after Noto Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Anamizu, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 31 (Jiji Press)--The head of a long-established maker of equipment for the traditional board game "go" is maintaining his ambition to sell his firm's products worldwide, even after the firm was hit by the massive Noto Peninsula earthquake on New Year's Day.

Taniguchi Co., based in Kanazawa, the capital of Ishikawa Prefecture, produces "goke" bowls for "goishi" stones used in the board game. Its factory, located in the Ishikawa town of Anamizu, was destroyed in the 7.6-magnitude earthquake.

"We aim to resume production by the end of this year," said Masaharu Taniguchi, 72, head of the firm. "Our ambition to create world-class products in Anamizu has not changed."

Founded in 1947, the firm produced around about 10,000 pairs of goke annually in the 1950s, holding a large share of the domestic market for such products. In addition to goke, the company has begun to produce unique wooden products.

Since becoming the company's head in 1989, Taniguchi has been aiming to create a company that does not rely solely on conventional wooden products, as he believes that the goke market will shrink due to the spread of online go.

