Fraudulent Auto Engine Tests Found at Toyota Industries

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Industries Corp. on Monday released a report by a panel of outside experts acknowledging fraudulent performance tests for three types of automobile engines at the Japanese company.

According to the report, the affected engines are used in 10 vehicle models, including Toyota Motor Corp.'s Land Cruiser SUV and Hiace van.

Toyota Motor, the parent of Toyota Industries, said the same day that it will suspend shipments of the 10 models. The parent company said it apologizes for the significant inconvenience and concern caused by the matter, adding that there is no need to stop using the affected engines or vehicles immediately.

The transport ministry plans to conduct an on-site inspection of Toyota Industries on Tuesday.

In the report, Toyota Industries was found to have manipulated data in automobile engine tests to produce desirable results.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]