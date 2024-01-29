Removal of WWII Monument for Koreans Begins in Japan's Gunma

Newsfrom Japan

Maebashi, Gunma Pref., Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Gunma, eastern Japan, on Monday began the removal of a monument erected in a prefectural park to commemorate Koreans who were mobilized for labor and died during World War II.

The removal, which the prefectural government began on behalf of the civic group that set up the monument in 2004, is set to be complete by Feb. 11.

The move came after the prefectural government in 2014 refused to renew its permit for the monument in the park in Takasaki, citing political remarks made at a ceremony.

The group filed a lawsuit to overturn the decision, but the Supreme Court upheld a ruling in favor of the prefectural government in 2022.

Following the decision by the Supreme Court, the prefectural government ordered the removal of the monument last year, but the group refused to do this.

