Motegi Says His LDP Faction Will Transform into New Policy Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Toshimitsu Motegi, secretary-general of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said Monday that his LDP faction will transform into a "new policy-based group."

"We will disband as a so-called faction and shed our skin to become a new policy-based group," Motegi told the day's press conference.

The faction headed by Motegi will hold a meeting on Tuesday to discuss its next step.

Following a high-profile political funds scandal involving LDP factions, some key members, including LDP election strategy chief Yuko Obuchi, have left the Motegi faction

In its interim report on political reform, the LDP vowed to move away from faction-centered politics and transform factions into policy groups as originally intended.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]