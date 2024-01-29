Travel Campaign to Boost Quake-Hit Hokuriku Economy by 60.5 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government's planned tourism promotion campaign for the Noto Peninsula earthquake-hit Hokuriku region is estimated to boost the regional economy by 60.5 billion yen, a private think tank said Monday.

Under the "Hokuriku Oen Wari" program, travelers to the four prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Fukui in the central Japan region will get a 50 pct hotel discount with the upper ceiling set at 20,000 yen per night per person in March and April. The same discount will be applied to package tours.

The government plans to raise the discount rate to 70 pct in the future for travel to the severely afflicted peninsula.

According to estimates by the Nomura Research Institute, the program will push up travel spending in the four prefectures in the two-month period by 60.5 billion yen, or 40 pct, from 151.3 billion yen a year earlier.

Still, a considerable amount of time will be needed for the peninsula to start accepting tourists again.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]