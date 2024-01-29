Japanese Manga Artist Apparently Commits Suicide
Society Culture
Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japanese manga artist Hinako Ashihara, 50, was found dead Monday in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, eastern Japan, according to police sources.
Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the incident as a suicide since a note was found at her home, the sources said.
The police department had been searching for Ashihara after receiving a report of her disappearance on Sunday.
Ashihara debuted in 1994 and has won the Shogakukan Manga Award. Her works include "Sexy Tanaka-san," which was made into a TV series by Nippon Television Network Corp. and aired from October to December last year.
