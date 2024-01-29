Japan Mulls Admission of Foreign Workers in 4 New Sectors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering adding four sectors to the country's system of granting residency status to foreign workers with specified skills, in order to cope with labor shortages in the sectors, informed sources said Monday.

The addition would be the first since the system was introduced in 2019. The government aims to decide on the addition at a cabinet meeting by the end of fiscal 2023.

The four sectors under consideration are automobile transport, railway operations, forestry and the timber industry.

The government apparently aims to admit bus, taxi and truck drivers from abroad to address the so-called 2024 problem of possible logistical disruptions due to the introduction of overtime limits for truck drivers.

Under the system, foreign workers with specified skills can be given Type 1 status to work in Japan for up to five years, and highly skilled workers can be granted Type 2 status to effectively live in the country permanently.

