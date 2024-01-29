Japan Foreign Ministry Sets Up Task Force on Women, Peace, Security

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Foreign Ministry on Monday set up a task force to promote the Women, Peace and Security agenda, which calls for the inclusion of women's participation and gender equality in conflict prevention and peace-building processes.

The agenda is one of the key policy areas of Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

At the first meeting of the task force on Monday, Kamikawa said, "WPS efforts not only help promote women's empowerment, but also support human security and contribute to the peace and security of the international community."

The new task force, placed directly under the minister, brings together officials from across the ministry to promote the sharing of related information. It also plans to hold hearings with outside experts.

First introduced by a U.N. Security Council resolution in 2000, the WPS agenda seeks to achieve sustainable peace through women playing leadership roles in efforts to prevent conflicts.

