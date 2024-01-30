Toyota Chairman Apologizes for Scandals at Group Firms

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. Chairman Akio Toyoda on Tuesday apologized for a recent series of fraudulent testing scandals involving group firms of the Japanese automaker.

"We deeply apologize for causing trouble and anxiety," Toyoda said at a press conference in the central Japan city of Nagoya, referring to the scandals including those that have come to light at Daihatsu Motor Co. and Toyota Industries Corp.

"We did something that should never have happened," he said. "It will take time to regain trust."

Asked whether there have been any more cases of misconduct within the Toyota group, Toyoda said he was not aware of any.

On Tuesday, Toyoda unveiled a common vision for the future for 17 Toyota group companies, titled "Inventing our path forward, together."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]