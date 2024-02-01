Dining Sector in Quake-Hit Ishikawa Pref. Facing Difficulties

Newsfrom Japan

Kaga, Ishikawa Pref., Feb. 1 (Jiji Press)--The Jan. 1 major earthquake in central Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture, including the Noto Peninsula, has been putting a strain on the local dining industry, which has just begun to overcome the slump blamed on the COVID-19 crisis.

While the northern part of Ishikawa, namely the peninsula, bore the brunt of the damage from the quake, other areas in the prefecture that were less afflicted by the 7.6-magnitude temblor are seeing a plunge in the number of tourists, just like the heavily affected areas are.

Mei Muranaka, 40, who works at the Kissa Mitikusa cafe in the southern Ishikawa city of Kaga, described its dire situation in the wake of the earthquake.

"Until the end of last year, there were many people with suitcases passing by our cafe, but that has stopped," Muranaka said.

The cafe is located in front of JR Kagaonsen Station, which is the nearest train station to the popular Kaga Onsen hot spring resort. Many eateries around the station depend on tourists visiting the hot spring area for sales.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]