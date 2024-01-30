Japan Govt Inspects Toyota Industries over Engine Test Fraud

Newsfrom Japan

Hekinan, Aichi Pref., Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The transport ministry conducted an on-site inspection of Toyota Industries Corp.'s plant in the central Japan city of Hekinan, Aichi Prefecture, on Tuesday as part of its investigation into the company’s fraudulent engine tests.

The on-site inspection under the road transport vehicle law started around 9 a.m. The ministry will interview employees and go through documents to get a full picture of the scandal.

The ministry will consider imposing administrative penalties on Toyota Industries, including revoking the type certificate needed to mass-produce vehicles, sources said.

The test fraud is “extremely deplorable,” transport minister Tetsuo Saito told a press conference in Tokyo after a cabinet meeting.

The ministry will “carry out an extensive investigation into the matter, including from the perspective of whether there are problems regarding corporate governance,” Saito said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]