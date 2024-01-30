Japan Freezes Assets of Hamas-Linked Individuals, Groups

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a cabinet meeting Tuesday to freeze the assets of two individuals and four groups linked to the Islamic militant group Hamas.

The asset freeze, which is based on the foreign exchange and foreign trade law, took effect the same day.

The move is aimed at "cutting off Hamas' funding sources and ensuring that no loophole is provided for the terrorist financing," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference.

