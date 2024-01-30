Toyota Retains Title as World's Biggest Auto Seller for 4th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. retained its title as the world's biggest vehicle seller for the fourth consecutive year in 2023, eclipsing Germany's Volkswagen AG.

The Japanese automaker said Tuesday that its worldwide vehicle sales, including those of subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., rose 7.2 pct from 2022 to a record high of 11,233,039 units.

The increase reflected a recovery in domestic and foreign vehicle production thanks to the easing of a semiconductor shortage.

Toyota's parent-only global sales climbed 7.7 pct to 10,307,395 units, surpassing 10 million for the first time.

Volkswagen's sales totaled around 9.24 million units.

