Alleged 1970s Japanese Bomber Expressed Regret before Death

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--A man who claimed to be a suspect in one of serial bombings in the 1970s in Japan told police that he regretted his actions before his death, investigative sources said Tuesday.

The man, who identified himself as Satoshi Kirishima, told the Public Security Bureau of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department that he regretted the bombing incident he was involved in and that he had been on the run alone, according to the sources.

The man, who was questioned by police while being hospitalized, died Monday.

The Public Security Bureau is seeking to confirm his identify through a DNA test, using samples collected from relatives of Kirishima.

It is also trying to find evidence supporting the man's statements, planning to send papers on him to public prosecutors despite his death if his identity is confirmed.

