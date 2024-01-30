Kamikawa Unfazed by Aso's Remarks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Tuesday that she would not protest recent remarks by Taro Aso, vice president of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, mentioning her age and appearance.

In a speech on Sunday, Aso praised Kamikawa as a rising star. "I look at her and think this old lady is quite something," Aso said.

"Although she is not particularly beautiful, she speaks with an air of confidence and is fluent in English, and she also actively arranges meetings with people she needs to see," Aso said, adding, "I don't think there has been a foreign minister who could do that."

"I will gratefully accept any feedback," Kamikawa said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Opposition parties, however, have criticized Aso's remarks, especially those about Kamikawa's appearance.

