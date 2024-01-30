Japan Top Court Rejects Retrial on 1961 Nabari Wine Poisoning

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Supreme Court rejected on Tuesday a retrial of deceased death-row inmate Masaru Okunishi over the high-profile murders using poisoned wine in the city of Nabari, Mie Prefecture, in 1961.

Four Third Petty Bench justices supported the "no retrial" decision, while Katsuya Uga became the first top court justice to demand that the case be reopened.

Okunishi died of illness at age 89 in 2015, after his death sentence chiefly for killing five women was finalized by the Supreme Court in 1972. His sister, Miyoko Oka, 94, filed the 10th retrial petition following his death.

Nagoya High Court denied his retrial in 2017 and turned down the petitioner's complaint against the ruling in 2022.

The Okunishi side submitted as new evidence an expert's written opinion that glue not used in the wine-making process was found on the seal of the bottle, alleging that the real culprit had put the poison in the wine and resealed the bottle.

