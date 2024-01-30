Kishida Vows to Spearhead Political Reform after LDP Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivered a policy speech at a House of Representatives plenary meeting on Tuesday, vowing to spearhead political reform to restore public trust following a high-profile money scandal involving his ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

In the policy speech, Kishida also expressed his determination to achieve the country's complete exit from deflation and income growth that outpaces price inflation.

On political reform, the prime minister admitted that the LDP scandal has shaken the people's confidence. "I will take the lead and definitely implement (measures listed in an interim report by the LDP's political reform task force), in order to restore trust in politics," he said.

Kishida noted that the LDP interim report mentions the party's willingness to hold talks with other parties to develop relevant legislation, such as a bill to revise the political funds control law.

Turning to the economy, the prime minister said: "We now see an opportunity to fully emerge from the long-persisting deflation in the Japanese economy and shift to a new growth-oriented economy full of energy. We should seize this opportunity and never allow a reversal."

